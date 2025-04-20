COMMIT: Iowa Adds Long Snapper Bryant Worrell From Transfer Portal

(Photo by (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper))

Long snapper: it's one of the least-heralded positions on a football team, but it's one of the most vital. After four-year starter Luke Elkin exhausted his eligibility following the 2024 season, Iowa was in the market for a new long-snapper. They appear to have found their man now, picking up a commitment form Boston College long-snapper Bryant Worrell out of the transfer portal.

(Photo by @bryantworrell46 (Instagram))

Worrell comes to Iowa after a long and circuitous college journey. His career began at Old Dominion in 2020; after two years with the Monarchs, he transferred to Division II Emory & Hunt College and played there for two seasons. Worrell then transferred to Boston College for the 2024 season and played 13 games for the Eagles. Worrell has one year of eligibility remaining. Statistics don't do much to tell the story of a long-snapper -- officially, Worrell recorded three tackles and recovered a fumble with BC in 2024. (Elkin recorded a total of six tackles during his four seasons at Iowa.) That said, Worrell was well-regarded as a recruit -- he was a five-star prospect in 2020 per Kohl's (a training service that focuses on kicking specialists).