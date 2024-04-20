IOWA CITY -- Following his visit to campus this weekend, North Dakota transfer and offensive lineman Cade Borud announced his commitment to Iowa. Borud chose the Hawkeyes over a slew of other schools that reached out to him via the transfer portal.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhIGdyZWF0IHZpc2l0IHRvZGF5IEkgaGF2ZSBjb21taXR0 ZWQgdG8gcGxheSBmb290YmFsbCBhdCB0aGUgVW5pdmVyc2l0eSBvZiBJb3dh ISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vRTJnRHBua2ViVSI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0UyZ0RwbmtlYlU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ2FkZSBELiBCb3J1 ZCAoQEJvcnVkQ2FkZSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9C b3J1ZENhZGUvc3RhdHVzLzE3ODE4Mjc2NzgyNDIyNzk3OTM/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMjAsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

While with the Fighting Hawks, Borud served as a backup guard during his freshman campaign, in which he redshirted. As a redshirt freshman, Borud stepped into the starting center position. After a stellar year with UND he earned FCS All-American honors from Phil Steele and was named to the MVFC All-Newcomer Team.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7inIzvuI8gRmlnaHRpbmcgSGF3a3MgbWFkZSB0aGUgUGhpbCBTdGVl bGUgRnJlc2htYW4gQWxsLUFtZXJpY2FuIFRlYW0hIPCfj4g8YnI+PGJyPlJF TEVBU0U6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9nTlA4YXN3Tmw2Ij5odHRw czovL3QuY28vZ05QOGFzd05sNjwvYT48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVU5EcHJvdWQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNVTkRwcm91ZDwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvTEdIP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTEdIPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vcGhpbHN0ZWVsZTA0Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A UGhpbFN0ZWVsZTA0MjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2twSGtq blBvS0UiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9rcEhram5Qb0tFPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IE5vcnRoIERha290YSBGb290YmFsbCAoQFVORGZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VORGZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8x NzM1NzYwNTA3NDI2OTgzOTU3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2Vt YmVyIDE1LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

A product of Southeast Polk High School in Des Moines, Borud earned three straight all-state first team selections and was selected to the all-state elite team in his last season. In addition to his individual accomplishments, he was part of Southeast Polk's 2021 5A state title team with fellow Division I recruits Jaxon Dailey (Arkansas State and transferred Northern Iowa), Kadyn Proctor (Alabama), Abu Sama (Iowa State) and Xavier Nwankpa (Iowa). During that championship season, he helped pave the way for two 840+ yards running backs and nearly 23 touchdowns on the ground between his starting quarterback and two primary ball-carriers. He chose North Dakota over offers from Western Illinois, Southeast Missouri, South Dakota State and several Division II offers.

Impact