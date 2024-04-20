COMMIT: Iowa Adds North Dakota Transfer OL Cade Borud
IOWA CITY -- Following his visit to campus this weekend, North Dakota transfer and offensive lineman Cade Borud announced his commitment to Iowa. Borud chose the Hawkeyes over a slew of other schools that reached out to him via the transfer portal.
While with the Fighting Hawks, Borud served as a backup guard during his freshman campaign, in which he redshirted. As a redshirt freshman, Borud stepped into the starting center position. After a stellar year with UND he earned FCS All-American honors from Phil Steele and was named to the MVFC All-Newcomer Team.
A product of Southeast Polk High School in Des Moines, Borud earned three straight all-state first team selections and was selected to the all-state elite team in his last season. In addition to his individual accomplishments, he was part of Southeast Polk's 2021 5A state title team with fellow Division I recruits Jaxon Dailey (Arkansas State and transferred Northern Iowa), Kadyn Proctor (Alabama), Abu Sama (Iowa State) and Xavier Nwankpa (Iowa).
During that championship season, he helped pave the way for two 840+ yards running backs and nearly 23 touchdowns on the ground between his starting quarterback and two primary ball-carriers.
He chose North Dakota over offers from Western Illinois, Southeast Missouri, South Dakota State and several Division II offers.
Impact
With injuries to Logan Jones and Gennings Dunker, the Iowa offensive line has struggled with depth during the spring. Though the seasoned duo is expected to be back and 100% for summer, adding another player on the interior will be beneficial for the Hawkeyes, whose offensive line production has declined in recent years.
Though it's unlikely Borud will step in and play center, given Jones' experience and Tyler Elsbury's play last season, he can help Iowa out at the guard position next season.
Depending on the continued development of Beau Stephens and Connor Colby, he could side in to play one of their two assumed-starter positions on the interior of the offensive line.
Bringing another offensive lineman in may result in others players in Iowa City seeing the writing on the wall and making the decision to transfer elsewhere as well. With the addition of Borud, Iowa is now up to 90 total scholarships; they'll need to be down to 85 by August.