COMMIT: Iowa Adds Uber Productive PWO, Rayce Heitman

Heitman walks on the field for a gameday visit at Iowa. (Photo by Eliot Clough)

As he announced via X on Sunday morning, 2025 ATH Rayce Heitman has committed to Iowa as a defensive back. Former high school teammates with freshman linebacker Derek Weisskopf, Heitman hails from Williamsburg, Iowa. He chose the Hawkeyes over a scholarship offer from South Dakota, while also receiving interest from Iowa State, South Dakota State and Northern Iowa. He'll come in as a defensive back for the Hawkeyes. Premium subscribers were aware that Heitman was on commitment watch going into the weekend.

One of the most productive two-way players in the state of Iowa, Heitman does it all for the Raiders on both sides of the field. On defense, he's posted 69 tackles, nine tackles for loss and an interception to this point in the year. Offensively, Heitman has caught 58 passes for 1,105 yards and 20 touchdowns. Heitman is on the only player in the state of Iowa to record 20 touchdowns in 2024. He also contributes on special teams, returning 11 kicks for 208 yards and 13 punts for 212 yards so far this season.

Heitman first appeared on Iowa's radar last season, as part of Williamsburg's 3A state championship squad. He amassed 626 all-purpose yards and 14 touchdowns on offense and recorded 118.5 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks, while recovering two fumbles and snagging four interceptions (including two pick-sixes) on defense. As a return man, he took 18 kicks back for 437 yards and a touchdown and 21 punts for 417 yards and two touchdowns in 2023. He jumped onto the national scene last year after going viral thanks to a monster first quarter against South Tama, where he scored four touchdowns before the offense took the field. See the attached video.