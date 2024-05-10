On Friday afternoon, 2025 ATH Drew MacPherson announced his commitment to Iowa. A product of Loyola Academy in Wilmette, Illinois, MacPherson will play safety for the Hawkeyes.

MacPherson just received his offer from Iowa five days ago -- his first Power 4 scholarship offer.

"It was a really cool moment for my family and I," he told me. "We were all on the phone when Coach (Seth) Wallace gave the news. It was really special."

"We were waiting for [my first P4 offer] for a while. I was hoping it was a possibility, and it was something I worked my entire life -- I've just been thinking about playing at the highest level I possibly could."

A running back and wide receiver at Loyola Academy, Iowa was the lone program to offer MacPherson as a safety.

"A lot of schools are recruiting me for a lot of different positions," he said. "I couldn't care less what position I play in college, I just love football. I'll play wherever they put me. The majority of my offers are probably at running back at the moment."

"Coach Parker told me he offered me at safety because of my love of the game, my aggression and the fact that I'm an athletic, lengthy ballplayer."