COMMIT: Iowa lands 2025 Three-Star ATH Mason Woods
As he shared on Wednesday afternoon, Iowa has landed the commitment of 2025 three-star ATH out of Iowa City West, Mason Woods. Mason is the son of Iowa special teams coordinator LeVar Woods.
He chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri and more
Woods received the opportunity after a strong showing at Iowa's prospect camp last summer. Listed as an athlete, the Hawkeyes extended him the offer at the tight end position.
"It didn't fully register for a while," Woods told me last year. "It felt so surreal and just crazy because I have been around the program for so long and my dad played for Coach (Kirk) Ferentz. So, to be offered by Coach, it was a wild experience."
Whether he plays tight end or not remains up in the air, as the Hawkeyes have Thomas Meyer and Eli Johnson as commits at the position in the 2025 recruiting class. If he doesn't play tight end, he'll likely end up at receiver or defensive back.
In the meantime he has been recruited by tight ends coach, Abdul Hodge.
"Coach Hodge is a great coach and person off the football field," Woods said. "I have learned a lot from him!"
As a receiver last fall, Woods caught 35 passes for 535 yards and three touchdowns. At defensive back, he posted 17.5 tackles and grabbed two interceptions.
Woods is the eighth commit in the Hawkeyes 2025 recruiting class, joining Meyer, Johnson, Jimmy Sullivan, Carson Cooney, Burke Gautcher, Drew MacPherson and Joey VanWetzinga.