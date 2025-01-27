COMMIT: Iowa Lands 2026 Iowa City West, Three-Star OL Colin Whitters

Whitters chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Iowa State and Kansas State . He also received interest from Missouri , Purdue and Wisconsin .

Born and raised in Iowa City, Whitters shared last summer that he loved the idea of maintaining his ability to continue to help his hometown in any way he can.

"It would mean a lot," he said. "I'd be able to help out with school stuff -- kids look up to me, even already just at the high school level. I'd be able to set the tone in Iowa City almost. It's been home to me all of my life, so I like that a lot."

It's not just home -- being a Hawkeye has been a dream of his for a long time.

"To have the potential to play at Iowa, it's a really good feeling," he said. "I'm pretty well-known around the schools and stuff with helping out around the community. The potential opportunity to be a part of something the community cares about so much, that'd be awesome."

Everything with the Hawkeyes starts and ends with George Barnett for Whitters and the Iowa offensive line.

"He's a great guy," Whitters said. "He's a really good mentor towards his players and has their back. I enjoyed working out with him at camp."

"He's a calm guy, but he can get aggressive. You've just got to listen to him. If you do it right and get better every rep, he'll coach you up."