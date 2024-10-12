COMMIT: Iowa WBB Lands 4-Star 2025 C Layla Hays

(Photo by Layla Hays / Twitter)

IOWA CITY — A big recruiting weekend for the Iowa women's basketball team is already paying dividends. Layla Hays, a 6'5" center from Wasilla, Alaska, has announced her commitment to the 2025 Hawkeye recruiting class. ESPN's #68 prospect in the 2025 class, Hays was also considering offers from Big Ten rivals includinng Illinois, Indiana and Nebraska in her Final 8, along with a bevy of other high-major programs. Hays is the third commit of the 2025 class, and the first recruiting commit for Jan Jensen since taking over as head coach during the offseason.

Hays is on campus taking her official visit on a critical recruiting weekend, along with fellow 2025 commits Addie Deal and Journey Houston. Two other uncommitted prospects visiting are 2026 star wing McKenna Woliczko (#6 in ESPN's rankings) and 2025 forward Manuella Alves, a 6'3" prospect from Florida who plays on the Brazilian under-19 national team. READ MORE: 2025 Top-5 Recruit Addison Deal Commits to Iowa

READ MORE: COMMIT: Iowa WBB Adds Top 20 Recruit Journey Houston

EVALUATION