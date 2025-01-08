COMMIT: Miami (FL) Transfer Isaiah Johnson-Arigu Picks Iowa

A three-star prospect out of Totino-Grace High School in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Johnson-Arigu heavily considered Iowa prior to choosing Miami out of high school. His decision to enter the transfer portal came after Jim Larrañaga 's abrupt retirement at the end of December.

During the recruitment process, the Hawkeyes had a real shot to land Johnson-Arigu before his final decision. The native of Minnesota grew up in Big Ten country, and knew what the Iowa men's basketball program brings to the table.

"I grew up just watching Iowa," he said after picking up the offer from Iowa his junior year of high school. "Then, when the Murray twins came around, I became a big fan of them. Just watching the way they play, and I would say it's somewhat similar to the way I play the game. Getting that offer and seeing someone who was in my spot succeed -- it's very exciting."

Part of the D1 Minnesota AAU basketball program, Johnson-Arigu has similar roots to Pryce Sandfort and Butler commit with obvious Iowa ties, Jack McCaffery. He's also got ties to NBA Africa, thanks to his father, Peter Arigu.

"My dad is one of the footwork trainers for NBA Africa," he said. "I've been able to connect with Jordan Nwora from the Milwaukee Bucks, Ochai Agbaji with the Utah Jazz and Masai Ujiri, the Team President of the Toronto Raptors. Masai is like my dad's best friend."

Pairing his development with Totino-Grace, D1 Minnesota and NBA Africa, Iowa loves what Johnson-Arigu has to offer the program.

"They have said they really like my versatility," he said. "That's the brand for my recruitment -- being versatile and guarding the one through five. They also like how mature my game is -- knowing when to take the right shots, when to attack, when to pull back. Then being able to be a primary ball-handler, but also be a secondary ball-handler role and still being able to contribute to the game."