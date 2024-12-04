COMMIT: Three-Star DB O'Lontae Dean Chooses Iowa

As he announced on Tuesday, 2025 three-star defensive back O'Lontae Dean has committed and has signed with Iowa. Hailing from Seffner, Florida, Dean follows a lineage of previous Hawkeyes that attended Armwood High School.
Premium Subscribers knew Dean was expected to commit to Iowa and were aware he was FutureCasted to the Hawkeyes in mid-October. They were also aware that Louisville tried to come in and flip Dean at the last minute.
"When I went on my visit my mom and I felt that Iowa was the best choice for me," Dean told Rivals. "It gives me the best opportunity and to prepare me and get me to the next level for the positions I'm playing. The environment, like the fans and other athletes, they made me feel welcome and as part if I was a part of the team."
Listed as an outside linebacker on Rivals, the Hawkeyes are recruiting Dean as a defensive back. He's quite versatile for Armwood though, according to regional analyst John Garcia.
"The do-it-all talent lined up at quarterback, wide receiver, safety, linebacker and at other spots on special teams," Garcia said in August. "Dean scored an offensive touchdown and looked fluid working in space on defense, leading the Hawks to several turnovers in the big win. In addition to the versatility and impressive stamina on a scorching-hot day that saw many players bow out due to cramping, Dean held his competitive edge as perhaps the heart and soul of the new-look Hawks."
In 11 games played this season, Dean posted 27 tackles, four interceptions, two pass-breakups and recovered two fumbles. As an offensive weapon, he caught 21 passes for 547 yards and 11 touchdowns.
"I will be playing some of everywhere on defense, and possibly some offense," Dean said of his prospects at Iowa. "I'll even be able to play early on."
Dean chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Boston College, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, LSU, Louisville, Ole Miss, Pitt, Washington and others.
The Tigers and Cardinals appeared to be strong contenders early in the season before the Hawkeyes stepped in to offer. He only took official visits to Iowa City and Ames.
