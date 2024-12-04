COMMIT: Three-Star DB O'Lontae Dean Chooses Iowa

As he announced on Tuesday, 2025 three-star defensive back O'Lontae Dean has committed and has signed with Iowa. Hailing from Seffner, Florida, Dean follows a lineage of previous Hawkeyes that attended Armwood High School.

Premium Subscribers knew Dean was expected to commit to Iowa and were aware he was FutureCasted to the Hawkeyes in mid-October. They were also aware that Louisville tried to come in and flip Dean at the last minute.

"When I went on my visit my mom and I felt that Iowa was the best choice for me," Dean told Rivals. "It gives me the best opportunity and to prepare me and get me to the next level for the positions I'm playing. The environment, like the fans and other athletes, they made me feel welcome and as part if I was a part of the team."