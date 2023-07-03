The product of Westminster Christian Academy in St. Louis, Missouri chose the Hawkeyes over offers from programs like Kansas State , Iowa State , Missouri and others. He took official visits to Nebraska and Kansas this month.

Anderson's recruitment steadily picked up throughout the spring, as his offer list eventually reached 19 schools.

“I think it’s because of my athleticism,” he told CycloneReport in May. “Another thing that I think is, because of my length and passion for the game. I’m a person of strong character and I think that plays a big role."

“I’ve gotten stronger and improved technically with my hands,” he added of his work this offseason. “I’m becoming a better student of the game. I also think I’m way more explosive and my improvement in my track numbers kind of show that.”

A state champion and All-American in the triple jump, Anderson also qualified for the Missouri state track meet in the long jump and 110m hurdles. He'll be on the track team at Iowa as well.

His personal records in the events are 47 feet, 4 inches in the triple, 22 feet, 7 inches in long jump and 14.59 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles.