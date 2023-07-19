"In terms of program, they're the best one I've been to so far," he said on Sunday night following his official visit. "Everything it has to offer -- education, development, the defense. They have the best defense in the country, I mean, why wouldn't you want to play for that?"

Just his second offer, the Hawkeyes were in on Chineke's recruitment early this spring before his offer list sky-rocketed in April and May.

"I was shocked," he told me in March following the offer. "Getting an offer from Iowa is not easy at all. They told me they don't really offer a lot of people, and I've seen that. I even asked Coach (Kelvin) Bell, 'Are you serious?' This is one of the best defensive schools in the country and they offered me."

He marveled at the relationship he was able to build the Iowa's head man, too.

"The coaching staff is amazing too, especially Coach (Kirk) Ferentz," Chineke added. "He's so easy to talk to. You'd think talking to a head coach would be difficult, but it was so simple. He really cared about us -- me, my mom and my family."