Iowa 's 2024 class got stronger in the trenches on Monday with the verbal commitment of Josh Janowski , a three-star offensive lineman from Tinley Park, Illinois in the 2024 class.

Iowa was Janowski's first Power 5 offer, as his previous D-1 offers had come from MAC stalwarts Ball State , Miami University , Bowling Green and Toledo .

Janowski announced his commitment on Twitter, just two days after announcing a scholarship offer from Iowa offensive line coach George Barnett . He is Iowa's second offensive lineman commitment in the 2024 class thus far, joining 4-star Cody Fox , who committed back in June 2021.

Currently at 6'3" and 270 pounds, Janowski projects primarily to guard at the collegiate level, which is also consistent with where he plays for Lincoln-Way East, who made it to the IHSA Class 8A championship game this past season before suffering their first loss.

Janowski also plays prep basketball for the Griffins, who are currently 20-3 and contending for the top 10 in 4A boys' hoops.

Janowski's film from his junior season shows him engaging and maintaining blocks against high-level competition, and he looks to have a mean streak that the Iowa offensive line was sorely lacking in 2022.