Connor McCaffery willed Iowa to put themselves in a position to potentially beat Wisconsin. Patrick McCaffery nearly pulled off a double miracle, putting the game into overtime on a three point field goal and then nearly tying the game again at the end of overtime.



But, in the end, it wasn't enough as the short-handed Hawks were handed a loss. Connor and Patrick discuss the late game heroics, the critical turnovers late in overtime, and the effort that it took to nearly pull out the victory.