Connor McCaffery will always put the team ahead of any individual goals. That's why the veteran guard is perfectly fine with the decision by his father that will likely lead to him coming off the bench this season.



He explains why he is ok with coming off the bench and how it will help his younger brother, Patrick, if he is in the starting lineup. He also tells us about the type of player that Filip Rebraca is and how impressed he is with his toughness.