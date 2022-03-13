 HawkeyeReport - Connor McCaffery gets emotional talking about title
Connor McCaffery gets emotional talking about title

Tom Kakert
The emotions were running high for Connor McCaffery following Iowa's victory in the Big Ten title game over Purdue. He had a few moments that most players never get to share and that's an embrace with his father, who is the head coach and a hug from his younger brother, who is also a teammate.

He said the tears were flowing when he embraced his father and had a rather pointed message to the critics of his father and his coaching success at the University of Iowa.

