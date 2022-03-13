Connor McCaffery gets emotional talking about title

The emotions were running high for Connor McCaffery following Iowa's victory in the Big Ten title game over Purdue. He had a few moments that most players never get to share and that's an embrace with his father, who is the head coach and a hug from his younger brother, who is also a teammate.



He said the tears were flowing when he embraced his father and had a rather pointed message to the critics of his father and his coaching success at the University of Iowa.

