Connor McCaffery wasn't born in the state of Iowa, but he has essentially grown up in Iowa. That's part of why Thursday's win over Iowa State was so special for the veteran guard. The other reason that it was so special was because this was his father's 500th career win as a head coach.



Following the win, Connor McCaffery discussed Iowa's spirited effort without Kris Murray on the court, the significance of the win for his father, and how the Hawkeyes were able to respond so quickly after the loss to Duke on Tuesday evening.