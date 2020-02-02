Connor McCaffery is a very competitive person, no matter the sport. That competitive fire spilled out a bit in the post game interview session. McCaffery was involved in a late game exchanging of words with official Mike Eades due to the fact that a foul was not called in the final seconds while he was clearly being fouled. So, McCaffery went in-depth about that late game situation on the court, what he said to Eades, and what Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said to him after the game.

