It's going to seems a little strange for Connor McCaffery to be in an Iowa uniform on Saturday afternoon and his father will not be there with him. With Fran McCaffery suspended, Connor McCaffery discusses what it will be like and what he needs to do in the game against Rutgers. He also looks back at the previous game where his father was suspended and watching that game with father in his office, and since Connor is a big Phillies fan, he reacts to the signing of Bryce Harper.