Connor McCaffery talks ejection and dirty plays

Connor McCaffery is not one to just stand by and let things happen to his teammates. The Iowa guard didn't get to see the end of the Hawkeyes victory live because he received two technical fouls and was ejected from the game.



That didn't stop him from unloading after the game on a variety of topics. He started with an apology for being ejected, but quickly moved to discussing the dirty play from the Rutgers player that caused his removal from the game. He also talks about the development of Keegan Murray and Tony Perkins during this season.

