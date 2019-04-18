One month after picking up a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes, Tampa offensive lineman Connor McLaughlin had a chance to make his first visit to Iowa this week. The 6-foot-7, 260-pound McLaughlin made the trip with his mom, Daun, and Jesuit High School teammate Kiael Kelly, and spent two days in Iowa City learning more about the Hawkeyes.

“When we first got to the University of Iowa, we were met by the coaches,” said McLaughlin. “We got a tour of the facility and then went to the stadium. At the stadium, we took pictures and I was amazed by the size of it and the family-oriented feel. Then we got lunch and headed back for meetings, where I sat down with Coach Polasek, Coach Doyle, and Coach Ferentz.”

“The next day, Kiael and I took part in their morning meetings and then watched practice,” McLaughlin said.

A key takeaway from the visit for McLaughlin, who currently holds 17 scholarship offers, was his conversation with the Iowa coaching staff and how genuine and upfront they were about what it takes to succeed in college.

“Sitting down with Coach Polasek, Coach Doyle, and Coach Ferentz really showed us all how you can be great if you work hard and stay focused,” said McLaughlin. “Going to bed at 8:30 PM isn’t easy and constantly having meetings isn’t easy, but that’s how Iowa wins games.”

“Also, looking back, I think one of the highlights was seeing how Coach Polasek talked to me in the meeting with my mom was exactly the same as how he talked to the players,” said McLaughlin. “He was transparent with me and didn’t make any promises.”

Overall, McLaughlin left Iowa City on Thursday impressed with the Hawkeyes and what they have to offer.

“I loved Iowa,” McLaughlin said. “Every part of the visit was a smooth operation and a fantastic time. They definitely jumped up my list.”

That list is still a work in progress as McLaughlin has a few more unofficial visits on his schedule this spring with stops at Indiana, Illinois, and Northwestern coming up next. Then, he is also looking at potential trips to Vanderbilt and Virginia down the road, but wants to start narrowing things down soon after that.

“I will finish up my final unofficial visit and then take officials to my top five schools in early summer,” said McLaughlin. “Then I plan to commit before the July dead period.”

Currently, McLaughlin holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Duke, Boston College, Wake Forest, Syracuse, Louisville, South Florida, Princeton, Harvard, Yale, Dartmouth, Army, and Toledo.