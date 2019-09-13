OA-BCIG wide receiver Cooper Dejean has been in contact with the coaches at Iowa after a 1,000 yard receiving season last fall, but Saturday was his first game visit as a recruit.

“I thought it was great," said Dejean. "I got to talk to some of the other guys that were there and talk to some of the coaches. It was a lot of fun.”

The trip was a whole was special to Dejean but he mentioned a few of the aspects of the day that stood out overall.

“Looking around the facilities and being on field for the swarm," Dejean said. "Overall, it was just a really cool experience.”

Dejean was able to speak mainly with two of the Hawkeye coaches.

“I talked to Coach Barnes and Coach Woods the most and they were good," he said. "We just talked about my games and they met my family.”

Following the Iowa program since he was smaller allowed Dejean to continue getting a better feel for what they have to offer.

“I think it’s a great program. I’ve grown up watching the Hawkeyes, so it was cool to see the facilities and the things they do.”

Dejean, who camped with the Hawkeyes this summer, left his time with the staff impressed with the skills he gained.

“The camp went good," said Dejean. "I got to learn some new things from the coaches there. Overall, it was just a great experience.”

Two other colleges have Dejean on their radar at this point.

“Iowa State and North Dakota State.”

Dejean, who also dropped 23-points a game on the basketball court as a sophomore, mentioned the program that has caught his eye as a child.

“I always grew up cheering for the Hawkeyes.”