HawkeyeReport - Cooper DeJean invited to All-American Bowl

On Thursday, Cooper DeJean realized one of his dreams. The 6-foot-2, 198-pound Iowa commit accepted an invitation to play in the 2021 All-American Bowl in San Antonio.

"I was actually on my way to class when I got the message and I was just in shock," said DeJean. "This has been one of my dreams ever since I started watching the All-American Game. I am really excited about the opportunity."

For DeJean, being selected to compete with the best high school players in the country means a lot, especially growing up in a small town - Odebolt, IA, population 943 - and attending a small school.

"It means a lot," DeJean said. "I want to show kids from around this area that have dreams like me that they can achieve them. No matter how big or small your school is, you can do anything you set out to achieve."

The All-American Bowl, which will be January 9, 2021 on NBC, will now feature two future Hawkeyes as DeJean joins offensive lineman David Davidkov in the game.