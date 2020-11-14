HawkeyeReport - Cooper DeJean leads OABCIG back to state title game

With 411 yards passing, 73 yards rushing, and a total of six touchdowns on offense plus seven tackles and an interception on defense, Cooper DeJean did everything he could to lead OABCIG back to the state title game and was successful with a 43-21 win over Sigourney-Keota today.

After the game, we caught up with the future Hawkeye to get his thoughts on the game, the upcoming matchup against Van Meter in the championship, the latest he has heard from the Iowa coaching staff, and much more.