HawkeyeReport - Cooper DeJean leads OABCIG to second straight state title

Iowa commit Cooper DeJean finished his high school football career in style Friday, leading OABCIG to an incredible comeback victory over Van Meter in the state championship game, scoring the game winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

In the 33-26 win, DeJean threw for 318 yards, ran for 73 yards, and accounted for all five touchdowns for OABCIG. He finishes his high school career as a quarterback with an undefeated record and back to back state championships.

See what the future Hawkeye had to say after the game in the video below.