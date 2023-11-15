Cooper DeJean Suffers Injury in Practice
According to multiple outside reports, Iowa star cornerback Cooper DeJean went down with an injury in practice on Monday morning and is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season.
DeJean reportedly suffered a lower-leg injury, and his health status is currently unclear regarding a potential return for a bowl game. Scott Dochtermann of The Athletic was the first to publicly report details of Wednesday's injury.
So far this season, DeJean has recorded 41 tackles, five pass breakups and two interceptions. On special teams, he has returned 21 punts for an average of 11.5 yards and one* touchdown. His performances so far this season have him listed as a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe and Bednarik Awards. He's also a finalist for the Nagurski Award.
*One officially, anyway.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz has not confirmed or commented on the injury as yet, though he is scheduled for his weekly radio appearance on Hawk Talk tonight, and will likely be asked about the injury by host Gary Dolphin.
Next in line at the defensive back position behind DeJean is Deshaun Lee, who shined in the absence of Jermari Harris to start the season. Over seven games, Lee has recorded 16 tackles and two pass breakups.
It's unclear as to who will take over punt returning duties, but Kaleb Brown previously said that he'd be willing to take over should the opportunity present itself.
"I definitely want to get in on [returning punts]," he said in July. "I practice it often. Just tracking the ball and things like that. That's something I want to do."
DeJean is now added to a list of (regular-) season-ending injuries the Iowa roster has already sustained here in 2023, including quarterback Cade McNamara and tight ends Erick All and Luke Lachey. Sixth-year DT Noah Shannon was also recovering from offseason shoulder surgery that would have cost him a significant portion of the season before the NCAA's gambling suspension rendered him permanently ineligible.
The Hawkeyes are also currently dealing with more minor injuries to offensive linemen Beau Stephens, Rusty Feth and Logan Jones, receiver Diante Vines, tight end Steve Stilianos and others. Stephens and Vines are expected out for the Illinois game, according to Ferentz, while the others "have a chance," in Ferentz's terms, to play Saturday.