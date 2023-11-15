According to multiple outside reports, Iowa star cornerback Cooper DeJean went down with an injury in practice on Monday morning and is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season.

DeJean reportedly suffered a lower-leg injury, and his health status is currently unclear regarding a potential return for a bowl game. Scott Dochtermann of The Athletic was the first to publicly report details of Wednesday's injury.

So far this season, DeJean has recorded 41 tackles, five pass breakups and two interceptions. On special teams, he has returned 21 punts for an average of 11.5 yards and one* touchdown. His performances so far this season have him listed as a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe and Bednarik Awards. He's also a finalist for the Nagurski Award.

*One officially, anyway.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz has not confirmed or commented on the injury as yet, though he is scheduled for his weekly radio appearance on Hawk Talk tonight, and will likely be asked about the injury by host Gary Dolphin.