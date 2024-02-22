Cooper DeJean to Miss 2024 NFL Combine
Iowa fans eager to see Cooper DeJean show out as an NFL prospect — and prove to the rest of the world what the Hawkeyes and teammates already know — will have to wait a little longer.
DeJean, widely projected as a first-round pick this April after declaring for the 2024 NFL draft, is still recovering from a foot injury that took him out of action for the last four games of the 2023 Hawkeye season. As such, according to a report by The Athletic's Dane Brugler, DeJean will not participate in the upcoming NFL Combine:
Iowa's Pro Day for scouts is March 18, while the draft itself begins with the first round on April 25.
This is disappointing news, but not entirely unexpected, especially given the uncertain timelines of how athletes recover from surgically-repaired injuries.
"To be honest, I don't really know [when]," DeJean said in December when asked when he could be cleared medically. "We just have to see how it heals, and then go from there."
Moreover, regardless of the injury's status, many presumptive first-round picks opt out of the NFL Draft Combine simply because there's little upside to introducing measurables into the mix when the player's film is good enough — especially when there's nine more weeks before the draft itself.
Make no mistake, either; as film goes, DeJean's is virtually unimpeachable.
DeJean declared for the 2024 Draft after an exemplary three-year career with the Hawkeyes, including a First-Team All-American nod at cornerback and punt returner in 2023. DeJean did not allow a touchdown pass in 388 snaps in coverage in 2023, and he finished the season with 41 tackles, two TFL, two interceptions and five pass break-ups in 10 games.
As a punt returner, DeJean averaged 11.5 yards per return in 2023, though his season as a returner is essentially defined by two returns — one that counted, and another that didn't.
DeJean had a stunning 70-yard punt return for a game-winning score against Michigan State with 3:45 left in the game, and a second touchdown return for what would have been a game-winning score against Minnesota taken off the board with 1:21 left because of the now-infamous “invalid fair catch signal."
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Go Iowa Awesome here.
Though the Minnesota game's Ref Show and DeJean's leg injury have ultimately not been the exclamation point the Odebolt, Iowa native's career truly deserved, the good news is that the DeJean family legacy is not necessarily finished in Iowa City.
Jaxx DeJean, Cooper's youngest brother, is a 2027 athlete whose 6'4", 200-pound frame as a freshman will make him every bit the alluring prospect that Cooper was. Jaxx has yet to be offered by Iowa, but he's also in his second semester of high school — both the DeJeans and Iowa have the luxury of patience here.
PREMIUM: 2026 and 2027 Iowa Football Recruits to Watch
At 6'4", Jaxx may not be the next great cornerback or punt returner in Iowa City, but Hawkeye fans would be delighted to see another DeJean in black and gold, making plays regardless of position.