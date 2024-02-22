Iowa fans eager to see Cooper DeJean show out as an NFL prospect — and prove to the rest of the world what the Hawkeyes and teammates already know — will have to wait a little longer. DeJean, widely projected as a first-round pick this April after declaring for the 2024 NFL draft, is still recovering from a foot injury that took him out of action for the last four games of the 2023 Hawkeye season. As such, according to a report by The Athletic's Dane Brugler, DeJean will not participate in the upcoming NFL Combine:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Tb3VyY2VzOiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hh c2h0YWcvSW93YT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ I0lvd2E8L2E+IENCIENvb3BlciBEZUplYW4gd29uJiMzOTt0IHRlc3QgYXQg bmV4dCB3ZWVrJiMzOTtzIFNjb3V0aW5nIENvbWJpbmUgYXMgaGUgd29ya3Mg aGlzIHdheSBiYWNrIGZyb20gaGlzIGxhdGUtc2Vhc29uIGxlZyBpbmp1cnkg KHdoaWNoIGlzIGEgYnVtbWVyIGJlY2F1c2UgaGUmIzM5O3Mgb25lIG9mIHRo ZSBmcmVha2llc3QgZ3V5cyBpbiB0aGUgZHJhZnQpLjxicj48YnI+RGVKZWFu IHBsYW5zIHRvIHdvcmsgb3V0IGZvciBORkwgdGVhbXMgY2xvc2VyIHRvIGRy YWZ0IHdlZWtlbmQuPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGFuZSBCcnVnbGVyIChAZHBicnVn bGVyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2RwYnJ1Z2xlci9z dGF0dXMvMTc2MDcxNzY1OTM5MjM3Njk5ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAyMiwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

Iowa's Pro Day for scouts is March 18, while the draft itself begins with the first round on April 25. This is disappointing news, but not entirely unexpected, especially given the uncertain timelines of how athletes recover from surgically-repaired injuries. "To be honest, I don't really know [when]," DeJean said in December when asked when he could be cleared medically. "We just have to see how it heals, and then go from there." Moreover, regardless of the injury's status, many presumptive first-round picks opt out of the NFL Draft Combine simply because there's little upside to introducing measurables into the mix when the player's film is good enough — especially when there's nine more weeks before the draft itself. Make no mistake, either; as film goes, DeJean's is virtually unimpeachable.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZi98J2ZlvCdmaHwnZmhIPCdmYPwnZmW8J2ZrPCdmaAg8J+YpDxi cj48YnI+V2UgYXNrZWQgQ29vcGVyIERlSmVhbiB0byByYW5rIGhpcyA177iP 4oOjIGZhdm9yaXRlIHBsYXlzLiDwn5GHPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9jZGVqZWFuMjM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGNkZWpl YW4yMzwvYT4geCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hhd2tl eWVGb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASGF3a2V5ZUZvb3Ri YWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vQXFZenA4MGV1RyI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FxWXpwODBldUc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQmlnIFRl biBOZXR3b3JrIChAQmlnVGVuTmV0d29yaykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CaWdUZW5OZXR3b3JrL3N0YXR1cy8xNzYwNDI0MTEwNzY3 NjgxODQ4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDIxLCAyMDI0 PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

DeJean declared for the 2024 Draft after an exemplary three-year career with the Hawkeyes, including a First-Team All-American nod at cornerback and punt returner in 2023. DeJean did not allow a touchdown pass in 388 snaps in coverage in 2023, and he finished the season with 41 tackles, two TFL, two interceptions and five pass break-ups in 10 games. As a punt returner, DeJean averaged 11.5 yards per return in 2023, though his season as a returner is essentially defined by two returns — one that counted, and another that didn't. DeJean had a stunning 70-yard punt return for a game-winning score against Michigan State with 3:45 left in the game, and a second touchdown return for what would have been a game-winning score against Minnesota taken off the board with 1:21 left because of the now-infamous “invalid fair catch signal."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IZXJl4oCZcyBhbGwgb2YgS2lyayBGZXJlbnR64oCZcyBjb21tZW50 cyBvbiB0aGUgb2ZmaWNpYXRpbmcgaW4gdG9kYXnigJlzIHBvc3RnYW1lIHBy ZXNzZXI6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby94RVo1eGRNNE1SIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20veEVaNXhkTTRNUjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBFbGlvdCBD bG91Z2ggKEBFbGlvdENsb3VnaCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9FbGlvdENsb3VnaC9zdGF0dXMvMTcxNTg5NzA4Mjc5ODU5NjEyOD9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDIyLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Though the Minnesota game's Ref Show and DeJean's leg injury have ultimately not been the exclamation point the Odebolt, Iowa native's career truly deserved, the good news is that the DeJean family legacy is not necessarily finished in Iowa City.