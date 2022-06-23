Cooper Koch commits to Iowa

During his tenure at Iowa, Fran McCaffery has been able to land the offspring of former Hawkeye athletes.

McCaffery did that once again today when Cooper Koch, the son of former Iowa player J.R. Koch, announced that he verbally committed to the Hawkeyes. Koch, who stands 6-foot-8 and weighs 205 pounds, has trimmed his list of schools to Iowa, Wisconsin, and Purdue before making his final decision.

Koch had been a standout player at Peoria Notre Dame at the high school level and with Indiana Elite on the Adidas AAU circuit.

Watching Koch, he is the definition of a stretch big man. He is an excellent shooter beyond the arch, particularly with the corner jump shot from three. He is also a skilled passer with a strong feel for the game.

He is the first known verbal commitment to the Iowa program in the Class of 2024. That class could end up being a significant one with five players currently in that class who could be leaving the Hawkeye program.