Kelton Copeland had a group of young wide receivers again this year. Last year the youth showed up on the field fairly often, but this season he has been pleased with the development and maturing he has seen from Brandon Smith and Ihmir Smith-Marsette. The Iowa wide receiver coach discusses how this group has grown up in the last year and the individual development. He also let's us know how some of the young freshmen, including Tyrone Tracy Jr have come along in his first year on campus.

