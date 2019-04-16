After losing their three top pass catchers from last season, Iowa's wide receivers will need to help fill that void in the 2019 season. Based on what he has seen in practice, Iowa receivers coach Kelton Copeland is seeing an expansion as far as depth this spring thanks to the development of Nico Ragaini and Tyrone Tracy Jr. He discusses their improvement and more on Tuesday.



Opening Statement



Making good strides as a group. Individually, Nico Ragaini and Tyrone Tracy have made the biggest strides. Those two have done a really good job of taking the lead on the field and off the field in meetings. You don't normally see that from young guys, so it really catches your eye.

Q: Can you compare where you are now to two years ago?

KC: Not even close. Just thinking back to just me specifically, two years ago I still didn't have a clue what was going on or when to speak up. Now I have a better understanding of my role and when I should step in. I think that shows in how we're playing because I think players are a reflection of their coach. Now they know what to expect from me a lot better.

Q: Brandon Smith is striving to become more consistent. What have you seen from him?

KC: When he steps on the field, he looks how you want to look. Now we want him to play how he looks. He looks awesome, he looks dominant, now needs to play like it, and he's made strides. There were times where he did that last season, other times where he didn't play up to his capability. That just comes with experience. If we could rewind time, we would have redshirted him two years ago, but we didn't have that luxury. Last year was his first time truly playing a lot of reps and starting. My challenge to him going into 2019 was taking those strides and improvements from the previous year and make just as much, if not more, improvement going into this season. We want him to be that dominant, physical player that he can be on a consistent basis.

Q: He talked about being on the same page with Nate a lot more now. Have you seen that?

KC: Definitely. We talk about trust a lot in our room. The QB has to trust the receiver is going to be where he's supposed to be when he's supposed to be there. We have rules where if the QB sees this, he's going to expect to see the X receiver, Z receiver, and TE where they are supposed to be. The more they work together and get that chemistry going is a good thing. The best time to do that is in spring ball and that's what we're trying to get done.

Q: A lot of competition in the slot position. How important is that role?

KC: It's vital. I can't say it's the most important because they're all important, but whoever plays that spot - could be a receiver, tight end, or possibly a back - but that F position has to know what to do and when to do it on a play by play basis. Nick Easley was our leading receiver the last two years and he was studious. He studied more film than anyone. That's what you need at that position because a lot of the offense is centered around that guy. He needs to understand what he's doing and why.

Q: Tyrone is playing all three receiver positions and some running back. What do you see from him?

KC: He's phenomenal. I don't use that word lightly. He hasn't done it on the field yet, but his skill set going back to high school is magnetic. Anytime he has the ball in his hands, he has the ability to make plays. I'll give you an example. When I went to watch him, he took the opening kickoff 75 yards and then somebody else scored. Next time they're on offense, he's at running back and takes it 55 yards for a touchdown. Next possession he's at wide receiver and takes a deep slant for about 45 yards. That's three big plays on three possessions in three different roles. He's dynamic and can do a lot of good things for us. What sets him apart is he wants to be great. Not good, but great. When you have a young man studying film out of high school, a lot of them don't understand what it takes at first, but he understood right away. He's understanding not just what he does, but what everyone else is doing on a certain play too. Every week in spring ball so far I've been contacting by Tyrone asking when our film is going to be up and what he can do to get better. It's genuine. He wants to be great.









Q: Has it been a focus for guys to learn multiple roles?

KC: Yes. In my experience, I tell my guys all the time, the more they know and the more value they bring to the offense, the more their stock is going to rise. If all I know is X, I don't know how to line up at Z, don't know the conversions or the blocking assignment. Take a guy that can play X, F, or Z, even if you're not the best at F, in a pinch you can play there in a game time situation and not take a big step back. We can still get the job done. The more you can do for our offense, the more valuable you are. It's not just in the receiver room, but throughout the skill positions.

Q: Defensive backs spoke highly of Nico Ragaini. Some even said harder to cover that Nick Easley. What has made him successful?

KC: He's a complete football player. He has a complete skill set. He has exceptional ball skills and can track the ball better than most. I wouldn't label him a blazer in terms of speed, but he plays fast. I don't know what he runs in the forty - really don't care - but he's one of the fastest players on the field every rep. Nico and Tyrone are the first two guys in my meeting room everyday and the last ones out. They ask a lot of questions and want to learn and want to be successful. Both physically gifted, but what sets them apart is the work they're doing off the field.

Q: More capable to go three wide this season?

KC: We'll see. We'll have the capability and did last year too. Difference was we had two future NFL TEs so it was smart to keep them both on the field a lot of the time. Those guys are gone now so someone is going to have to fill that void.

Q: Ihmir?

KC: He's done well. He hasn't excelled quite as much as I had hoped at this point. This is our 10th practice this morning and 5 more opportunities. Up to this point, he's kind of been stop and go. I haven't see the true development like some of the other guys.

Q: Brandon is the X. Is it possible the F and Z could be Ragaini and Tracy with Ihmir coming off the bench?

KC: Way too early to go down that road. We have a depth chart so we know where to line up, but there's no starters yet. There won't be until we're in game week. What you did last year really doesn't matter. That won't help us get any wins in 2019.





Q: Tyrone and Nico adept at creating space? Is that essential?

KC: Yes, having quick feet and creating space to get open is about body control and change of direction. That ability to get in and out of cuts and take advantage of an individual trying to defend you and manipulate him and change direction to get back to where I really want to go - those two have a knack for it. You see it in the evaluation process, but you don't really know for sure until you get them into your system and into practice.

Q: What is holding Ihmir back? What do you need to see?

KC: Just consistency. Taking advantage of your opportunities. We only get 15 practices in the spring, so I stress that all of the time. When we get into season, it's more of a marathon where you put your head down and go to work. In spring ball, you see the finish line right away, so there's more urgency.

Q: Hockenson was so good in the hands department and Easley too. Where is the current group at there?

KC: Until they actually do it on Saturday in a game, it's all just speculation. Nico's ball skills are exceptional. Tyrone has very dependable hands. Makes some catches that are not routine, just understands how to catch the ball and is confident in his ability. We saw spurts of Brandon's ability throughout the season. If you ever shake his hand, his hands are like twice the size of mine.

Q: Not a lot of jump balls last year. Is that something that may enter the playbook more this year?

KC: We'll see. There were a few to Brandon like Nebraska and Minnesota games, Maryland. He had some opportunities. Those 50/50 balls in games, they only happen once a game usually, so we have to capitalize on them. If the QB trusts you enough to throw that pass, you better catch it. Brandon proved us right a couple times. He's displayed that ability. Can't say anybody else has yet.

Q: Can you quantify Ragaini and Tracy playing, but still redshirting last year?

KC: In my opinion, that's one of the best rules they've made in the last decade. For our offense, it was tremendous to get them real game experience. Practice is one thing, but it only counts on Saturdays. Whether they're catching the ball or blocking a safety, it's great experience. Now, this year, when it's for real for them every week, they have more confidence that they've done some of this before and have that experience so they can relax more and just play.

Q: Lockett?

KC: He's coming a long way. He missed pretty much all of training camp last year with a soft tissue injury. I think he got maybe two or three practices in at the beginning of camp, but missed the rep of it. Starting to see some good things out of him now. Had a phenomenal catch today. I was probably more excited about it than anybody. He's a long, rangy kid that has some tools. Nice was here early a year ago in January, Tyrone came in June, and then you have Calvin who missed training camp, so they are all in the same class but you can really see the different experience levels. Nico is playing a little faster because he's more confident and then you have Tyrone here and then you have Calvin here in terms of confidence and rep count. You can really see it, but they're improving and I'm excited about Calvin.