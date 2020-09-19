HawkeyeReport - Could Proctor follow in Wirfs footsteps?

There are a number of similarities between Tristan Wirfs and 2023 Iowa football offensive tackle target Kadyn Proctor.

For one, Wirfs inspired Proctor to wear No. 74 in his black and gold Southeast Polk uniform. Secondly, they both make other football players look small, with Wirfs standing at 6’5 and weighing 320 pounds and Proctor sitting at 6’7, 285.

Finally, their playing styles blend together. Just as Wirfs works to keep his quarterback’s jersey clean, Proctor does the same, blocking through the whistle each play.

“I’ve always got called a baby Tristan Wirfs,” Proctor said. “It’s special to me because I met him in real life. He texted me on Twitter about a week ago, and it meant so much to me because he’s one of my favorite players of all time.”

Both happen to protect stellar quarterbacks as well.

For Wirfs, it’s Tom Brady, a six-time Super Bowl champion and three-time MVP who is widely regarded as one of the best players to ever pick up a football.

Meanwhile, Proctor protects Jaxon Dailey, a three-star quarterback who holds offers from Michigan, Iowa State, and Buffalo and has received interest from Iowa.

Proctor, a left tackle, knows how important that role is.

“Once I saw Tom Brady get switched over to the Buccaneers and then I saw Tristan Wirfs got drafted to the Buccaneers, I was so happy,” Proctor said. “That’s such a big accomplish in your life. Even though he’s only played [one] game in his whole life in the NFL, it’s big for him.”

Now, Proctor could follow in his idol’s footsteps.

Proctor holds offers from Iowa, Oregon, Nebraska, Michigan, Iowa State, and Arizona State, among others.

He said Iowa has talked with his family and emphasized the family culture brewing in Iowa City. Current players walked up to Proctor to talk with him on his visit, allowing him to see that culture in person.

Proctor received recruiting attention before he even played a varsity snap, his size and athleticism catching the eyes of college coaches.

Still only a sophomore, Proctor has plenty of time to decide where he’ll spend his college years. And he’ll receive more offers along the way.

“He’s got a lot of attention,” Southeast Polk head coach Brad Zelenovich said. “Everybody loves his size and his athleticism. He’s long, he bends really well, he runs really well — that’s where they start. There’s a lot to like with his frame. But he’ll be the first to admit there’s a lot of things he can continue to work on and continue to develop. He’s 15 years old. He’s a great-looking kid, good athlete, good player. He’s only going to get better from here.”

But while there’s plenty of time for Proctor to make a decision, there’s a lot for him to like in Iowa’s past offensive linemen who have moved to the next level.

Although he’s only played one game in the league, Wirfs excelled with Tampa Bay in Week 1 despite drawing the assignment of five-time Pro Bowler Cam Jordan of the New Orleans Saints.

Players like Austin Blythe and James Daniels have also carved out solid careers in the NFL, while Brandon Scherff and Bryan Bulaga have done the same after getting selected in the first round of the draft.

Current Hawkeye Alaric Jackson could be the next Iowa offensive lineman picked in the early rounds after electing to return for his senior season.

Although Proctor already has a deep list of offers and time to decide, he’s taken note of the Hawkeyes’ NFL pedigree.

“It’s good to see that they’ve got tradition and probably one of the most rated offensive line [groups] going to the NFL Draft,” Proctor said. “It’s good to see that they’re moving their way up in the ranks and putting those guys up in there. The coaching staff is doing pretty good with those guys.”