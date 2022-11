The snap count for Deontae Craig continues to rise and with it are his contributions to the Iowa football team. The talented defensive end had 1.5 sacks and five tackles on defense, but it was his special teams contribution that really played a significant role in the Hawkeyes victory over Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon.

Following the game, Craig spoke to the media about his punt block and the planning that went into it, where it hit on his arm, and he talks about his play at defensive end and becoming a larger factor there this season.