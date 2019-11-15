West Des Moines Valley running back Creighton Mitchell may be committed to North Dakota but a preferred walk-on opportunity at Iowa is something that he is considering. He landed the opportunity recently.

“Coach Niemann and I had talked pretty frequently over the past year or so when he took over after Reese Morgan’s departure," said Mitchell. "I think the tipping point was probably after they had come to our playoff game against Indianola to watch Jack Johnson, who they had already offered a preferred walk-on opportunity. The following week I got on the phone with Coach Niemann and he extended the opportunity.”

Mitchell, who has rushed for 1,256 yards and 19 touchdowns so far this fall, was thrilled to land the chance to play his college football in Iowa City.

“It’s an incredible opportunity," Mitchell said. "To have the opportunity to play football at a place with such a rich tradition and loyal fan base is a blessed opportunity. I wouldn’t be very smart if I threw that opportunity away without ever taking a glance at it. My best friend Jack just committed there over the weekend. It’s a great opportunity and I am thankful to have it.”

The Hawkeyes are a program that this elite senior has kept an eye on growing up.

“I like the tradition that Iowa has," he said. "It is very evident how loyal of a fan base they have when you are either at the game or talking to an Iowa fan. Another huge pull they have is their development of players. Having the best strength coach in the country is pretty incredible for the state of Iowa. But also, how much time and resources they dedicate to development. Iowa is a great place that provides a great football opportunity.”

Mitchell has four schools in the picture for him as of late.

“My recruiting has stayed in the realms of North Dakota, Iowa, Iowa State and Kansas State.”

His focus may be on the high school football, but Mitchell is at least keeping an open mind on opportunities that come his way.

“I am still fully committed to North Dakota," said Mitchell. "I try to not let my recruitment weigh to heavily on my mind during the season. But like I have said, anybody that comes knocking on my door I will at least listen to what they have to say and the opportunity they are giving me. I like my recruiting position right now. I like North Dakota and hope I am there in my future. But at the end of the day, I still have to have an open mind and will make the best football and education decision for me.”

Mitchell is trying to find the best school for him, not the one that offers the most scholarship dollars.

“I think that at the end of the day you just have to look at the intrinsic value of the schools you are looking at," Mitchell said. "My biggest motto is that if money was no object, where would I be in order to be the happiest at? Whether it’s walking on or a full scholarship no matter where you go, you’ll have to work extremely hard in order to play. In my opinion FCS and FBS have no difference to the end outcome for a player. If you are good enough to play in the NFL, then you will no matter where you are at. But for me, it just comes down to where I will be happiest at.”

While playing with future Hawkeye walk-on Jack Johnson is a pull to Iowa City, Mitchell is focused on what is best for him.

“It doesn’t make a huge difference, but it does give me another thing to think about. Being able to play in college with such a close friend would definitely be pretty special," he said. "Not a day goes by that he isn’t recruiting me to join The Swarm. But at the end of the day, I’m glad that he found a place that he could play football and be successful at. Hopefully the decisions I make lead me along a successful path also, but in the end, our friendship won’t change regardless.”

Mitchell and his Valley teammates continue their quest for a state championship in the playoffs.

“It’s been a great year so far," said Mitchell. "We finished the regular season undefeated and have won our first 2 playoff games. It’s been an incredible year so far.”