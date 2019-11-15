When West Des Moines Valley needed a spark to get them going Friday night, senior running back Creighton Mitchell reeled off a 50-yard run up the sideline and his team never looked back on their way to a 35-7 win over Bettendorf in the 4A state semifinals. After the game, we caught up with Mitchell to talk about his performance and the latest on his recruiting as he weighs his verbal commitment to North Dakota against recent preferred walk-on opportunities from Iowa and Iowa State.