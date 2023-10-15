IOWA CITY — It sure felt like a football Saturday at Kinnick Stadium: packed stands, the Hawkeye marching band performing at halftime, the Wave, and so many other familiar comforts. All this was on a Sunday, though. Oh, and there was a basketball court on the north side of the field. 55,646 raucous Hawkeye fans crowded into Kinnick Stadium Sunday to watch the Iowa women's basketball team defeat DePaul, 94-72, in an exhibition game that set a record for the largest women's basketball crowd. "Getting to play at Kinnick, it was like a dream," Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder said after the game Sunday. "You have an idea, and it could fall flat if nobody shows up, but man, Hawk fans showed up today." "I thought we had some good basketball in there too," Bluder added. Indeed, star senior guard Caitlin Clark led the Hawkeyes with 34 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists* on the custom Kinnick hardwood. *The Big Ten Network helpfully noted that this was the first triple-double in Kinnick Stadium history. "Our team was kind of giddy getting ready to walk down the [Kinnick] tunnel," Clark said. "It's the same coming down the Carver tunnel, but this is a different thing we've never experienced."

Credit for the event goes first and foremost to Bluder, who approached Iowa administration with the idea in April, after the Hawkeye Final Four run generated new heights of fan support. "We had that celebration on Friday night to celebrate our team, and 9,000 people came out for that," Bluder said. "They're coming out just to see the team and celebrate the success. So I thought, what could we do? We had sold out Carver already, what were the possibilities? Obviously [Iowa] wrestling did this five years ago, it was a great success. So why not try it?" "Actually, Coach Bluder kept this [event] a pretty decent secret from me," Clark said when asked when she found out about the event. "But I think I knew before the rest of the team, and I was like, 'oh yeah, we're doing this.' Just a great idea by Coach Bluder, and obviously the administration, Beth got behind it." Of course, Bluder's far from the first or last coach to have a big promotional idea for their program. Sunday's record-setting spectacle was the result of mountains of support generated by Clark and the Hawkeyes, as well as rising respect for women's basketball and women's sports in general. "Caitlin sells a lot of tickets, there's no doubt about that," Bluder said. "But I also think it was, [fans] want to be a part of history. Hawk fans are special. You set a goal for Hawk fans, and they're going to come through for you. Everybody wanted to part of something special, see something they'd never seen before, and have the first opportunity to see this team play this year."

On an even deeper level, women's basketball is just in the roots, both at Iowa and in Iowa. The late Dr. Christine Grant, Iowa's women's athletic director from 1973 to 2000, championed women's sports at a time when Title IX was just finding its footing in collegiate athletics, and girls' basketball dates back more than a century in the state with the first tournament played in 1920. Bluder and Clark both have deep connections to the state of Iowa, too. Bluder graduated from Linn-Mar High School and played in college at UNI. Her entire coaching career has been in Iowa as well, starting at NAIA St. Ambrose before going to Drake and then finally landing in Iowa City 23 years ago. Clark, an Iowa native, has spent her entire playing career within the state, first at Dowling Catholic in West Des Moines and now at Iowa.

So there was some real history behind Bluder's statement at midcourt after the game ended, when she told the cheering crowd that "nowhere in the country could this happen except for at the University of Iowa." Some fan bases may take some exception to a statement like that, but regardless of where it could happen, it's no surprise that it did happen at Iowa.

At Iowa's media day two weeks ago, Clark predicted a couple of wind-aided airballs, and true to form, she delivered — even missing iron on a free throw en route to a 5-10 performance at the line. "It was a little windy — the cold was perfectly fine," Clark said after the game. "I promise I'll never airball a free throw again; the wind took it on that one." There is a reason why basketball's almost exclusively an indoor sport; neither team made 30% of their three-pointers, with many misses lucky to draw iron. Even at the charity stripe, the Hawkeyes made just 53% of their free-throw attempts, with DePaul scarcely better at 65%. Not that anyone cared all that much about the shooting. "You're playing outside, there was a few airballs, free throws weren't as good, our three-point percentage wasn't as good as normal — I really don't care," Bluder said. "That's just such a minor point of this to me." After all, Sunday's game was an exhibition — but it was also a celebration. The Crossover at Kinnick was an opportunity to honor the Hawkeye women for their run to the Championship Game last season, to make a statement for the program and sport, and — perhaps most importantly — to raise money for the UI Children's Hospital, as interim athletic director Beth Goetz presented a $250,000 check to the UICH after the stadium participated in The Wave after the first quarter.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4kMjUwLDAwMCDwnZez8J2XvPCdl78g8J2YgfCdl7XwnZeyIPCdl7jw nZe28J2XsfCdmIAhPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VSWNo aWxkcmVucz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVUlDaGlsZHJlbnM8L2E+ IHggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tl eWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5 ZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby83dDhEWGtVdEZKIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vN3Q4RFhrVXRGSjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJb3dhIFdv bWVuJiMzOTtzIEJhc2tldGJhbGwgKEBJb3dhV0JCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0lvd2FXQkIvc3RhdHVzLzE3MTM2NDE5OTA2ODI4 MjA4MTg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAxNSwgMjAyMzwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK