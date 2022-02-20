Czinano returns for 2022-23 season

IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa senior Monika Czinano announced that she will return for a fifth year in 2022-23 on Sunday.

“Being a Hawkeye has been one of the greatest privileges of my life, not only because of basketball but also because of the people that have surrounded me with love and support,” Czinano said. “ I’m really excited to see where the remainder of the season takes us because we’ve still got a lot to prove. With senior day approaching, people have been asking me a lot of questions and I wanted to clear the air. These have been the best four years of my life, so why switch things up now? I’ll be back again next year.”

This season, Czinano ranks third nationally in field-goal percentage (.649), 11th in field goals made (196), 16th in points per game (20.2), 33rd in total points (465) and 36th in free-throw percentage (.859).

The Watertown, Minnesota, native has tallied 465 points this season, racking up 1,572 career points and ranking 12th on Iowa’s all-time leading scorers list, surpassing former Hawkeye Samantha Logic (1,546).