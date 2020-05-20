MORE: Scholarship Distribution Chart

Iowa defensive back D.J. Johnson has entered the transfer portal and plans to leave the football program, he confirmed to HawkeyeReport.com Wednesday morning.

"I would like to give thanks to the University of Iowa for giving me the opportunity that many people dream of," Johnson said in a statement. "I would also like to thank the university for developing me as a player and person in my 2 years of attendance."

"With that being said after long thought, consideration, and prayer I have decided to enter my name into the NCAA transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility left. Excited to begin my new journey and see what the future holds in store."

As a redshirt freshman, Johnson started four games for the Hawkeyes this past season, playing both cornerback and the CASH position. He finished the year with 14 tackles, including 11 solo stops and three assists, and two pass break-ups.

An Indianapolis native, Johnson was a three-star prospect coming out of high school in 2018.