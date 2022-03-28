Damon Walters visits Iowa spring practice

The last time that safety Damon Walters visited Iowa City, he picked up a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes back in January. This past weekend, the 6-foot-1, 175-pound Bolingbrook, IL native was back in town to learn more about the program and watch the team at work in spring practice.

"The visit yesterday went well, especially with being able to see Iowa practice," said Walters. "That definitely gave me a better feel on who they are."

The trip also gave Walters a chance to get to know the Iowa coaching staff more and see the way that they interact with the players in practice.

"I got to talk with Coach Ferentz, Coach Wallace, and also Coach Parker while I was up there," Walters said. "I left with a good feeling of how they develop their players through practice and just in the ways that the coaches teach."

A three-star prospect, Walters currently holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Northwestern, Illinois, Wisconsin, Penn State, Minnesota, Purdue, Indiana, Iowa State, Missouri, Cincinnati, Boston College, Duke, Kansas, Kansas State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Army, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Miami-OH, Toledo, Western Michigan, and Western Illinois.

"I’m currently on spring break, so I’ll be making some more visits next week to Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Penn State," said Walters.

See highlights from Walters' junior year at Bolingbrook in the video below.