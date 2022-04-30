 HawkeyeReport - Dane Belton picked by the NY Giants
Dane Belton picked by the NY Giants

Blair Sanderson • HawkeyeReport
Iowa safety Dane Belton was selected by the New York Giants in the 4th round of the NFL Draft with the No 114 overall pick.

A three-star recruit coming out of Tampa Jesuit High School in the Class of 2019, Belton earned playing time right away as a true freshman and went on to start 26 games in his college career for the Hawkeyes.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Belton, who ran a 4.43 forty at the NFL Combine, was a first-team All-Big Ten selection as a junior after racking up 46 tackles and five interceptions this past season for the Hawkeyes.

