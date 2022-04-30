Dane Belton picked by the NY Giants
Iowa safety Dane Belton was selected by the New York Giants in the 4th round of the NFL Draft with the No 114 overall pick.
A three-star recruit coming out of Tampa Jesuit High School in the Class of 2019, Belton earned playing time right away as a true freshman and went on to start 26 games in his college career for the Hawkeyes.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Belton, who ran a 4.43 forty at the NFL Combine, was a first-team All-Big Ten selection as a junior after racking up 46 tackles and five interceptions this past season for the Hawkeyes.