HawkeyeReport - Reno's recruiting is off and running

Class of 2023 quarterback Dante Reno saw his recruiting really take off this past weekend as he landed his first three scholarship offers. First up for the 6-foot-2, 215-pound Reno was Iowa as the Hawkeyes offered the Massachusetts native on Friday morning.

"The Iowa offer was great," said Reno. "I had an awesome conversation with Coach O’Keefe. We had talked one time prior to this weekend and it went really well. He loved my arm talent and my athletic ability."

"It was my first offer and the feelings I had are unexplainable," Reno said. "It was the best feeling in the world."

Shortly after that, it was Georgia Tech that offered Reno, which came Friday afternoon.

"The Georgia Tech offer was also great," said Reno. "Those guys run a great program and they have a great culture."

The following day Reno added an offer from Massachusetts to cap off an exciting weekend with new opportunities.

"This weekend was definitely busy, but also fun," Reno said. "There's a lot more work to be done."

That work includes a spring season this year as Reno's team at Tantasqua Regional High School did not get a chance to play in the fall, but will be back on the field here shortly.

"We are having a spring season this year," said Reno. "We have six games and our first one is in two weeks."

Growing up with his father, Tony Reno, as the head football coach at Yale, the Class of 2023 prospect is familiar with the recruiting process and plans to take it all in stride as he focuses on his upcoming season.

"He has given me a lot of input on how it works," Reni said. "It’s a long process, but during it you get to grow as a person and a player."