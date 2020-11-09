HawkeyeReport - Daraun McKinney enters the transfer portal

Iowa redshirt freshman cornerback Daraun McKinney has entered the transfer portal. A 5-foot-10, 191-pound Michigan native, McKinney has not played in Iowa's first three games this season.

A three-star recruit, McKinney enrolled early at Iowa in January of 2019 after picking the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Northern Illinois, Indiana, Cincinnati, Ball State, Buffalo, Miami-Ohio, Toledo, Western Michigan, and Massachusetts.

Overall, McKinney is the fourth Iowa player to enter the transfer portal since the season started, joining Yahweh Jeudy, Shadrick Byrd, and Calvin Lockett.