Darius Taylor makes first visit to Iowa

Versatile Michigan athlete Darius Taylor had a chance to make his first visit with the Iowa Hawkeyes this week. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Taylor, who could play running back or wide receiver in college, stopped by spring practice on Tuesday to learn more about the program.

"Today was a busy day," said Taylor. "I went to spring practice and got to see their speed and flow of things. I then met with Coach Betts and discussed how I would be used in the Iowa offense."

"I got the opportunity to go over the academics with the business school," Taylor said. "I also had the opportunity to meet with a few players to discuss football and life in Iowa City. Later, I met with Coach Ferentz and had a good conversation with him. We discussed how they would use me as a hybrid running back similar to guys like Deebo Samuel."

As a junior, Taylor racked up 1,379 yards rushing, 621 yards receiving, and 24 touchdowns at Walled Lake Western High School where one of his teammates was Iowa signee Koen Entringer, but that is not the only connection to the Hawkeyes for the Michigan native who left campus impressed today.

"It exceeded my expectations honestly," said Taylor. "I see now why my cousin Deshaun Lee and teammate Koen Entringer committed here."

A three-star prospect, Taylor holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Michigan State, Cincinnati, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Boston College, Maryland, Northwestern, Rutgers, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Kansas, Vanderbilt, Louisville, Toledo, Bowling Green, Miami-OH, Kent State, Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan, Western Michigan, Ball State, Buffalo, Howard, Princeton, Yale, and Youngstown State.

After stops at Iowa and Cincinnati, Taylor has two more trips scheduled for this week.

"Minnesota tomorrow and Wisconsin Saturday," Taylor said.