Dasonte Bowen commits to Iowa

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery and the Hawkeyes have landed their first commitment in the Class of 2022, which came from point guard Dasonte Bowen after his official visit to campus this past weekend.

"It felt like home when I was there," said Bowen. "I felt great around the team and they accepted me right in."

A 6-foot-3, 170-pound point guard from Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, NH, Bowen felt like Iowa's style of play was a perfect fit for his game.

"I got to watch film with the coaches, both of me and of the team, just showing how specific plays I make could fit into how they play, pushing the ball, creating plays, and different shot selections," Bowen said.

A three-star prospect, Bowen chose Iowa over scholarship offers from USC, Maryland, Boston College, Northwestern, Virginia Tech, Penn State, Miami, Georgetown, Seton Hall, Rutgers, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts, among others.