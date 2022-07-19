Davitt selected by Rays

IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa redshirt junior Duncan Davitt was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday in the 18th Round of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft. Davitt was the 554th pick overall.

Davitt is the fourth Hawkeye to have his name called in the 2022 MLB Draft and he is the 27th player drafted under head coach Rick Heller. It is the fourth time under Heller that Iowa has had four or more players selected.

The Indianola, Iowa, native went 4-1 with a 3.38 ERA in 19 appearances (four starts) as a key reliever in the Hawkeye bullpen during the 2022 season. The right-hander had 61 strikeouts (to 15 walks) over 40 innings.

During his four years in Iowa City, Davitt went 11-5 with a 4.74 ERA over 53 appearances, including 21 starts. He had 171 strikeouts over 144 1/3 innings. Davitt was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection as a Hawkeye.