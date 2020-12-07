HawkeyeReport - Daviyon Nixon named a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa junior defensive lineman Daviyon Nixon has been named one of 18 semifinalists for the 2020 Chuck Bednarik Award, which is presented to the nation’s most outstanding defensive player.

Nixon is Iowa’s first Bednarik Award semifinalist since Josey Jewell and Josh Jackson in 2017.

Nixon, a Kenosha, Wisconsin, native, is the only player from the Big Ten and one of six defensive lineman to be named a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award.

Nixon leads the Big Ten with 13 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. His 41 tackles (21 solo, 20 assists) are the most among Big Ten defensive lineman and third most among Iowa’s defense. Nixon has also tallied one interception, one forced fumble, one pass break-up, and one quarterback hit. Nixon returned his first career interception for 71 yards for his first career touchdown in Iowa’s 41-21 win at Penn State.

Nixon has helped lead an Iowa defense that ranks third in the Big Ten in scoring defense (17.3), total defense (326.4), and rush defense (115.0), and fourth in pass defense (211.4).

Three finalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award will be announced Dec. 21 by the Maxwell Football Club with the winner announced Jan. 7, 2021 live on The Home Depot College Football Awards show on ESPN.

No. 18/19 Iowa (5-2) wraps up the regular season on Saturday at home against No. 25 Wisconsin (2-2). Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. (CT) and the game will be televised on FS1.