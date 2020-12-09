HawkeyeReport - Daviyon Nixon named Nagurski Finalist

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa junior defensive lineman Daviyon Nixon has been named one of five finalists for the 2020 Bronko Nagurski Trophy, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) announced Wednesday. The Nagurski Trophy honors the national defensive player of the year.

Nixon was named a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award and Outland Trophy on Monday. He is the only player in the country to be named to all three award lists.

Former Iowa linebackers Josey Jewell (2017) and Pat Angerer (2009) were previous finalists for the Nagurski Trophy.

Nixon leads the Big Ten with 13 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. His 41 tackles (21 solo, 20 assists) are the most among Big Ten lineman. Nixon has also tallied one interception, one forced fumble, one pass break-up, and one quarterback hurry.

Nixon returned his first career interception 71 yards for his first career touchdown in Iowa’s 41-21 win at Penn State.

Nixon has helped lead an Iowa defense that ranks third in the Big Ten in scoring defense (17.3), total defense (326.4), and rush defense (115.0), and fourth in pass defense (211.4). Iowa’s defense has played 21 straight games without surrendering 25 points – the longest streak in the nation among Power 5 teams.

The winner of the Nagurski Trophy will be announced Dec. 23.

Iowa (5-2) wraps up the regular season on Saturday at home against Wisconsin (2-2). Kickoff is set for 2:35 p.m. (CT) and the game will be televised on FS1.