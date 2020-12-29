HawkeyeReport - Daviyon Nixon named Sporting News All-American

IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa junior defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon was named first-team All-America by Sporting News. The announcement was made Tuesday.

The Sporting News All-America team is the second of five to be announced that count towards consensus All-American status. Tomorrow the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) will announce its All-America team, followed by the American Football Coaches Association on Thursday. The Walter Camp All-America Team will be announced Jan. 7, 2021.

Nixon was named a first-team All-American by the Associated Press on Monday and has earned first-team All-America honors by The Athletic and ESPN.

Nixon, the Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year and the Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year in the Big Ten, led the Big Ten in tackles for loss (33), tied for the conference lead in sacks (5.5), and had the most tackles by a Big Ten defensive lineman (41).

Nixon, a Kenosha, Wisconsin, native, is the only player in the country to be named a finalist for the Outland Trophy and Nagurski Trophy and a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik award.