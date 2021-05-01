 HawkeyeReport - Daviyon Nixon selected by Carolina in the NFL Draft
Daviyon Nixon selected by Carolina in the NFL Draft

Daviyon Nixon is headed to the Carolina Panthers.
Daviyon Nixon is headed to the Carolina Panthers. (USA TODAY SPORTS)
Blair Sanderson • HawkeyeReport
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon was selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-3, 313-pound Nixon was taken by the Carolina Panthers in the fifth round with the No. 158 overall pick.

A three-star recruit from Kenosha, WI in the Class of 2017, Nixon spent his first semester at Iowa Western Community College before enrolling at Iowa in January of 2018. After waiting his turn, he burst onto the scene in 2020, earning consensus All-American honors after leading the Big Ten with 5.5 sacks and 33 tackles for loss this past season.

After being named the Big Ten's defensive player of the year, Nixon declared for the NFL Draft, leaving Iowa a year early to pursue his dream of playing professional football.

