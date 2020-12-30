IOWA CITY, Iowa - University of Iowa junior defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon was named first-team All-America and redshirt sophomore center Tyler Linderbaum was named second-team All-America by the Football Writers Association of America, the FWAA announced Wednesday.

Iowa is one of only nine programs to have more than one player named to the FWAA first and second All-America teams. The Hawkeyes have had a FWAA first or second All-America team selection eight straight years.

Nixon has now earned first-team recognition on three of five All-America teams that are used in determining Consensus All-America status. Linderbaum has been named a second-team All-America center by two of the five outlets.

The fourth All-America team (American Football Coaches Association) will be announced Thursday, with the fifth and final All-America team (Walter Camp) announced Jan. 7, 2021.

Nixon, a Kenosha, Wisconsin, native, has also earned first-team All-America honors by The Athletic and ESPN. The Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year and the Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year in the Big Ten led the Big Ten in tackles for loss (33), tied for the conference lead in sacks (5.5), and had the most tackles by a Big Ten defensive lineman (41).

Nixon is the only player in the country to be named a finalist for the Outland Trophy and Nagurski Trophy, and a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik award.

Linderbaum, a Solon, Iowa native, and a Rimington Trophy finalist, was also a first-team All-America selection by The Athletic and Pro Football Focus.

Linderbaum started every game at center for the second straight year. He anchored an offensive line that helped the Iowa offense rank second in the Big Ten in fewest sacks allowed, first downs, fourth down conversions, and scoring offense, and third in red zone offense.