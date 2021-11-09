DB's cleaning up tackling

Usually one of the hallmarks of the Iowa defensive backfield and the Hawkeye defense in general is solid tackling. However, in the second half of the win over Northwestern, Iowa uncharacteristically missed quite a few tackles.



As you might imagine, Phil Parker was less than pleased on the sidelines with the tackling issues. Jack Koerner discusses what it's like to be on the end of those tongue lashing from the defensive coordinator on the sidelines and how it is very different in the film room. Kaevon Merriweather discusses the issues they had with the grass field and let's us know that one defensive back has returned to practice this week.

