Minnesota defensive end Aaron Witt is headed to Iowa. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Witt announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes today one day after returning home from his official visit to Iowa City.

"They are an all work mentality and that's what I've been raised around, so I felt like I was at home," Witt told HawkeyeReport.com.

A three-star prospect, Witt was previously committed to Minnesota up until May, and also held scholarship offers from Iowa State, Oregon State, Wyoming, Toledo, Ohio, North Dakota State, South Dakota State, and UNI.

Overall, Witt is commitment No. 20 for the Iowa coaching staff in the Class of 2020.